Atlético Morelia vs Tepatitlán FC: The millionaire prize in for the champion of Liga de Expansión MX

This Saturday, May 15, the second leg final is played in the MX Expansion League between the Atlético Morelia and Tepatitlán FC in the Morelos Stadium, in Michoacán. The final series is ahead of the Altos de Jalisco team with a score of 0-1, so the Canarian team will have to win yes or yes at home and aspire to the championship.

As defined a year ago, the second category of Mexican Soccer will not promote Liga MX in this season, so the teams that compete for the champion trophy will only be deserving of one millionaire economic prize.

According to the journalist David Medrano Félix, the champion team of this Clausura 2021 of the Liga de Expansión MX will take a bag of 5 million pesos, which could increase by another 5 million if it is the winner in the Final of the Champion of Champions, where he will face the 2020 Apertura champion, Tampico Madero.

Tepatitlan FC is one of the ‘invited’ teams to the silver division, because until a year ago it played in the third category of Mexican Soccer, and managed to sneak into the Final of the Clausura 2021 from the Repechage route, eliminating Dorados from Sinaloa, Cimarrones de Sonora and Mineros de Zacatecas.

For its part, Atlético Morelia, a team that resurfaced after more than two decades of being ‘erased’ by the extinct Monarcas, settled directly in the Semifinals, where they dispatched Atlante.

