Atlético Morelia vs Tepatitlán FC: Lineups for the Final Round of the Liga de Expansión MX match

This Saturday, Athletic Morelia and the Tepatitlan FC dispute the title of the Clausura 2021 of the MX Expansion League. The team led by Francisco Ramírez arrives with the advantage of a goal, so the Morelos team will have to come out with an offensive proposal from the first game.

Ricardo Valiño, an ‘old sea wolf’, will have to make modifications if he does not want to see the need to suffer as he did in the last game, in which they held for 45 minutes until they received the goal.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ended up furious with the Tuzos for the treatment received in Pachuca

Atlético Morelia lineups: Arana, Ledesma, Vega, Zurita, Milke, Mejía, Pérez, De Ángel, Pérez, Acosta and Jiménez

Also read: Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón justifies the substitution of Santiago Ormeño against Atlas

For his part, Francisco Ramírez, who has great experience in the First Division and the Mexican National Team, knows that, despite the advantage, they cannot be satisfied with the result, considering that they face the best offense of the tournament.

Tepatitlán FC lineups: Sánchez, Ceballo, Medina, Castañeda, Pérez, Tecpánecatl, Morales, Robles, Mañón, RIvera and Ángulo.