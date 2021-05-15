Atlético Morelia vs Tepatitlán FC: Date and time of the MX Expansion League final

This afternoon, the Athletic Morelia receives the team of Tepatitlan in the final back of the Expansion League of the Guardians 2021. The José María Morelos Stadium will witness a spectacular game that will define the best of the season. The meeting will be broadcast by the signal of TUDN, ESPN, Claro Sports and Fox Sports, at 4:00 p.m.

The team from Morelos, who suffered the loss of their first division team a year ago, has relived football like never before. Atlético Morelia was the leader in much of the tournament with 33 units, so they went straight to the semifinals, where they eliminated Atlante in a very close match.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ended up furious with the Tuzos for the treatment received in Pachuca

For its part, Tepatitlán, who arrived at the ‘Fiesta Grande’ in sixth place, had to eliminate Mineros and Cimarrones. First of all prognosis, the table directed by Francisco Ramirez, arrives with an advantage of one goal.

It is not a normal day, it is a historic day! Today we not only play on the court, but also on the stands, in each of their homes and from anywhere in the world Today we are 90 minutes from making history! ⛰ # SomosAlteños pic.twitter.com/Yk7J4fNsil – Tepatitlán FC (@TepatitlanFC) May 15, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón justifies the substitution of Santiago Ormeño against Atlas

Although there is no promotion to the First Division, the fans are happy to see their teams in the final stage of the tournament, in addition, it should be noted that the champion will take five million pesos, with the possibility of winning another five in case to win the Champion of Champions.