Atlético Morelia presents Jesús Ramírez as its new reinforcement

Atlético Morelia’s board of directors led by Jose Luis Higuera of the Expansion League MX, officially announced the signing of the footballer Jesus Ramirez, looking to prop up the team of Ricardo Valiño in the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

From Coquimbo Unido, the Venezuelan, Jesús Ramírez, comes to the CANARIA family. Welcome home ‘Pana’! “, Was the message of the club for its new reinforcement.

The Michoacan team made the signing of the Venezuelan striker official through their social networks, which comes from the Quilombo Unido team of the Second Division of Chilean football, in search of reinforcing the attack of the team.

Jesús Ramírez, 23, has experience in Mexican soccer, as he defended the Veracruz Sharks jersey in the lower categories, before playing in Chile with Coquimbo Unido and Audax Italiano of the first division.

