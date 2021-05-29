Atlético Monzón defends the lead against CF Épila

05/29/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Epila visit this Sunday to Isidro Calderon to measure yourself with Athletic Monzón in his tenth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:30.

The Athletic Monzón intends to add a victory in the competition after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at Villanueva in the Enrique Porta, with goals from Carrasco Y Scallop. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in five of the nine games played so far with a figure of 37 goals for and 24 against.

On the visitors’ side, the CF Épila he won his last two matches of the competition against him Valdefierro in his fief and the San Juan away from home, by 1-0 and 0-3 respectively, so they intend to take advantage of the winning momentum in the stadium of the Athletic Monzón. To date, of the nine games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won six of them with a balance of 38 goals in favor and 27 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Athletic Monzón he has won three times and has drawn once in four games played so far, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the CF Épila It has a balance of three victories and a draw in four games played, which means that the locals will have to defend their goal against a very powerful rival away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Isidro CalderonIn fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Athletic Monzón. The last time they played the Athletic Monzón and the Epila In this competition it was in April 1997 and the match concluded with a 4-0 in favor of the Athletic Monzón.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by one point in favor of the Athletic Monzón. The Athletic Monzón He has 48 points in his locker that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of the competition. For his part, CF Épila it has 47 points and occupies the second position in the classification.