On the last day of the term determined by FIFA, the Atlético-MG this Monday, it paid off the debt of R $ 13 million with Udinese, related to the hiring of Maicosuel in 2014. The payment was announced by the president of the Rooster, Sérgio Sette Câmara, through social networks.

In the publication, the athletic director thanked the club’s main sponsors, who helped with the payment. Cited by the president, Rubens Menin and Rafael Menin command Construtora MRV, while Ricardo Guimarães, former president of Alvinegro, is the owner of Banco BMG. The total debt amount was R $ 13,454,328.54.

I am grateful to our competent financial team and, especially, those who out of love went to great lengths to help. Thanks Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, and Ricardo Guimarães. R $ 13,454,328.54: invoice paid! # AquiÉGalo – Sergio Sette Camara (@camara_sette) April 27, 2020

The deadline until this Monday was communicated to Atlético on April 11. Since then, Sette Câmara has started looking for alternatives to solve the problem, reaching out to contact FIFA to try to install the debt in vain. Last Sunday, the president told Blog do Perrone that he had little hope of reversing the situation. If the debt was not paid, the Rooster could lose points in the 2020 Brazilian Championship.

Maicosuel joined Atlético-MG in 2014 after two seasons at Udinese. For the Minas Gerais club, the attacking midfielder played 82 games, scored eight goals and won the 2014 Brazil Cup, the 2014 South American Recopa and the 2015 and 2017 Mineiro Championships. The player belongs to Paraná today.

