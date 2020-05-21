The president of Atlético-MG, Sergio Sette Câmara, explained how the financial transaction that allowed the club to pay off the debt with Udinese for the acquisition of Maicosuel, avoided being punished by FIFA. And, according to the director, the club has already paid off the loan made with two long-time partners of the club, Ricardo Guimarães, owner of BMG, and Rubens Menin, founder of MRV Engenharia, who made the payment possible.

“It was on the basis of the camaraderie. I gave no guarantee. The comrade went, put the money in here and we managed to pay Maicosuel. I had another money to receive, one, two days later and I paid Rubens back. This money we we shouldn’t anymore “, stated, in an interview broadcast by TV Galo, the club’s video channel on YouTube.

Atlético-MG had until April 27 to pay off the acquisition of Maicosuel, made in 2014. Sette Câmara even declared that he did not have the resources to make the payment, but managed to obtain the money, ending the case at FIFA. Cruzeiro was punished this week with the loss of six points in Serie B for debt to the UAE team.

According to the manager, the high dollar has hurt the club. He assured that Atlético-MG had the resource, part of the value of the sale of Chará to Portland Timbers, but he became insufficient due to the increase in the currency’s value.

“We had the money to pay Maicosuel’s debt. It was a remaining portion of the Chará. It turns out that the amount we had, I’ll put it in dollars, was more or less 1.8 million, something like that. It was R $ 10 millions, more or less. Then Brazil, a unique country, in addition to the problem of health and the economy, came the third problem, which was political. Then you have already seen how the exchange works “, justified the leader.

Guimarães and the Menin family have political activities in Atlético-MG and their companies have sponsored or sponsor the club for some years. Sette Câmara praised the partnership, but assured that the loans only occur because he seeks ways to make their payment viable.

“Those who complemented that money, effectively, were Rubens Menin and Ricardo. So, I’m not going to call it charity. I think the comrade, no matter how millionaire he is, has no obligation to put his hand in his pocket and put money here. Unless it’s for the passion. And that’s why they did it. I hear it from other presidents: ‘You have Rubens and Ricardo there.’ I say: ‘They don’t donate money to us, no’, but they are sure that I work to make the payment feasible, never thinking that at any time I will ask for the money, and they will give it. No, it is not like that. They are always operations “, concluded the leader.

.