Atlético-MG has until this Monday to pay a debt totaling 3.3 million euros (approximately R $ 20 million, in the current quote) with Udinese for the purchase of the midfielder Maicosuel in 2014. As the debt is already protested in If FIFA does not pay, the club will lose three points in the next edition of the Brazilian Championship.

Sérgio Sette Câmara, president of Atlético-MG, considers the situation as hopeless. According to the agent, the team had set aside R $ 9 million to pay, but with the rise in the euro in recent days, the value was above what the mining club had in cash.

“I have no prospect of making the payment on Monday. If I don’t, Atlético will take three points in my head. I can’t tell you exactly what the consequences are, but I have the impression that (besides taking three points) , they set a new deadline, a new sports penalty, which I cannot tell you what it is, if it is another loss of points or it is already demotion. It is desperate, because it caught me at the worst moment, in the middle of the coronavirus, there is no prescription , there is no football “, said Sette Câmara in an interview to Perrone’s blog, on the Uol portal.

Sette Câmara said he had made a proposal to pay ‘eight, nine’ installments of 200 thousand euros (R $ 1.2 million), totaling approximately R $ 11 million, but FIFA would have refused. “FIFA was very insensitive. In a time of coronavirus, when you have employment contracts being suspended, bank contracts being suspended or extended (…) I made a proposal to FIFA. I said: look, all debts that I found in my management were not mine, and I paid. I am asking for an installment. It is not a pipe, nor a term, nor an extension, or anything. I need an installment to be able to pay my employees, but it is not the player, it is the porter, the pool cleaner “, complained the agent, who also reported not getting bank loans.

“I tried all kinds of loans, but I couldn’t get it. The smaller banks cut the guaranteed quota for the clubs. The bigger banks are no longer keeping that overdraft with the clubs. So they dried up all the sources. The TV accounts of the state already we had received it in advance. The larger sponsorships I have here (BMG and MRV) had already paid. In the smaller sponsorships, they asked for suspension or reduction “, said Sette Câmara.

Now, the Atletican president is considering selling his own items to pay. “I have until the end of our banking hours on Monday to make the payment (of the debt). Hope to revert this situation? Little. I’m trying here, seeing with some friends, trying to complement the amount, I’m not even sleeping (… ) I’ll try something on Monday. If it’s silly, I’ll even try to sell something personal to try and pay, ”he said.

According to him, the club will have to choose between paying the debt or the salary of the employees, which is already overdue. According to globoesporte.com, Atlético-MG owes one payroll and three for image rights.

The purchase of Maicosuel was made during the term before Sette Câmara, that of Alexandre Kalil, current mayor of Belo Horizonte. The player cost Atlético 3,315,000.00 euros, in installments as follows: three installments of 830,000 euros in January and July 2015, and in January 2016; plus a portion of 825 thousand euros in June 2016.

This is not the only debt that Atlético has due for signings. The club owes 58 thousand euros (R $ 350 thousand) to Caracas, from Venezuela, for Otero, as part of the mechanism of solidarity with the clubs that form athletes. In FIFA, the club discusses the debts protested by Velez Sarsfield by Lucas Pratto and Junior Barranquilla by Chará. Osmanlispor from Turkey and Banfield from Argentina moved shares to receive payments by Patric and Cazares, respectively.

.