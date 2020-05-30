Atletico Mineiro president Sergio Sette Câmara revealed on Friday that he hired an external audit to investigate the club’s accounts, including past management, with the intention of assessing the team’s debts. The assessment of the situation of the club will be made by Kroll, with the official citing that the company recently investigated the situation of Cruzeiro when it was chaired by Wagner Pires de Sá, pointing out a series of irregularities.

“I just hired another audit, called Kroll, the same one that raised a series of irregularities in Cruzeiro. And we will make available all the numbers of my management, but we will also take a look at the past so that they can clarify why Atlético came to this level of indebtedness “, said the leader in an interview with radio Itatiaia.

Sette Câmara’s declaration is a clear attack on his predecessors, especially Alexandre Kalil, his former ally and current mayor of Belo Horizonte, with whom he entered a collision course in recent months.

The official’s statement also comes one day after the leak of the club’s financial balance in 2019. In view of the net debt of R $ 656 million, the current management defends that it is merely a question of the evolution of the previous debt, which would be R $ 630 million. if the audited balance sheet of 2017, the year in which Daniel Nepomuceno was elected to succeed, was updated.

“It is worth mentioning that, if the club, in the last two years, had not had to pay previous commitments with significant impacts on the Balance Sheet, it would have been able to amortize the debt that our balance sheet presents. The values, in 2019 alone, reached an amount of R $ 34 million, an amount that prevented us from amortizing our bank debt “, says an excerpt from the document.

