The pandemic of the new coronavirus, which generated a drop in revenue, was the reason alleged by the club to make the cuts

Atletico-MG decided to cut expenses in the squad of Galo Feminino, the women’s football team of the club. The alvinegro dismissed five players at the end of Friday, May 15. The pandemic of the new coronavirus, which made the team’s activities unfeasible, was the main reason for cutting athletes.

The Female Cock left Lorraine, Jennifer Sthefany and Ligyamara Araújo, side Rayssa Rodrigues and striker Ravilla Tamara.

Ravilla Tamara and Lorraine were without a contract with Atlético, but the other players had ties until June.

The Galo women’s team suffered losses to contain the squad’s expenses- (Mourão Panda / América-MG)

Uncertainty about women’s and youth soccer increases in 2020, in contrast to professional men’s soccer, which has received constant support to return to training and field activities.

-Due to the current situation, we do not have a forecast yet for the return of the base and female categories. If there is no longer a horizon for CBF professional male football, then the base doesn’t even mention, as well as female football, that there wasn’t any kind of signal for them to start training again- said Sérgio Sette Câmara, president of Rooster.

The Women’s Rooster calendar in 2020 suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, having played just one game in the year, for the A-2 Series of the Brazilian Championship, when they drew 0-0 with Villa Nova-ES on their debut.

