The deal was confirmed by the Emerald Club. The 24-year-old midfielder will be the first reinforcement of “Era Sampaoli” at the Minas Gerais club

Goiás and Atlético-MG got along and the team from Goiás agreed to sell Léo Sena, 24 years old, to the team from Minas Gerais. Rooster will pay R $ 4 million for 80% of the player’s federative rights, which should arrive this week in Belo Horizonte.

Léo Sena will sign with Alvinegro Mineiro for five seasons. The deal was as Atlético wanted, since Goiás tried to sell 100% of the player for R $ 5 million The end of the contract of the midfielder at the end of 2020, made Esmeraldino accept the Minas Gerais proposal, since in July, the middle could sign a pre-contract with another team and leave the team from Goiás for free. With the player everything was already settled, lacking only the liberation of the Goianos.

Léo Sena will stay for five seasons with Atlético-MG- (Carlos Costa / Futpress Agency)

Photo: Lance!

r

The midfielder will be the first signing of the “Era Sampaoli” at Galo and will arrive at an important moment, since in the current squad, only Allan is available for the Argentine coach. Jair and Blanco, other players in the position, are injured and the return period will be long.

Léo Sena was revealed by Goiás and made 185 games, scoring just one goal, in the 2016 Goiano Championship final, by Esmeraldino. Its best feature is the strength in marking, but with good ball output and good pass.

See too:

Pandemia takes off the mask of the false professionalism of football referees