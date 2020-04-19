The lack of football has caused losses for clubs that already feel the impact of the forced stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is plaguing the world. Sponsors of the mining teams are already negotiating a reduction and even suspensions of payment of monthly installments to clubs.

One of the cases of suspension is Multimarcas Consórcios, sponsor of Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro, which prints its brand on the uniform of the two largest teams in Minas Gerais. The information was initially conveyed by the website Fala Galo and confirmed by LANCE !.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is already felt in the coffers of Galo and Raposa- (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro)

Fabiano Lopes, owner of Multimarcas confirmed that there was a suspension and the reason to stop the transfers is due to the lack of exposure of his company without the games and activities in football. The suspension agreement with Rooster and Fox was made last week. The suspension of contracts with the clubs will be for two months initially, and the agreement will be extended for the same period afterwards when football returns.

In addition to Multimarcas Consórcios, Galo had another sponsorship contract suspended: from Autotruck, a vehicle protection company. The transfer stoppage will also be for two months, with automatic extension when the ball rolls again.

The Mineiro Championship has been stopped since March 16 and the FMF indicates that it will be able to return after April 30, but without giving 100% certainty, since only health authorities will be able to decide if there are conditions for public sports activities.

