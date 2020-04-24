Thomas Partey still doesn’t know if he will stay at Atletico Madrid. During the football stoppage due to the new coronavirus, the player was speculated in several clubs. According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Spanish club and the midfielder want to extend the bond.

Partey’s name was closely linked to Arsenal. Despite the player’s businessmen claiming that there is no negotiation with the English, his fine is considered small for European giants. The termination of the steering wheel is 50 million euros (about R $ 294 million).

Juventus are also eyeing the player. In addition to it, Manchester United and Inter Milan have also shown interest in Atlético Madrid’s starting midfielder.

Thomas Partey ends his contract with the Spanish team in 2023. With the interest of several clubs in Europe, Atlético de Madrid is already starting to talk to the player for the renewal. However, the severance penalty can be a problem for this negotiation.

– My agent is talking to the club. Sometimes we know that we can’t always get what we want, but I hope everything goes well. Like all young players, children who leave the youth academy want to play for Atlético because we know how important this is. Retire here? It’s something you always think about as a child, but when you get older you know that things change and that anything can happen – Partey said in an interview with ‘The One Party’.

– It is a pride to receive the attention of other teams, because it means that you are doing things well and invites you to want to do them even better. Sometimes it is not the player’s decision, but the club’s decision. If Atlético want me, I will follow, when they don’t want me, we’ll see what I do. It is the team that has always given me everything, it is my home, where I always want to be, because it is a team that has been faithful to me. He has given me everything since I arrived. It’s like my family – he added.

