He Atlético de Madrid is saving his letters for now transfer market that, despite not being open, he is more alive than ever. Uncertainty reigns the world of soccer right now. It is not yet clear when the domestic competitions will resume, or even if they will. Despite the fact that the mattresses are not among the most ‘active’ at the moment, he tracks down the odd player like Federico Bernardeschi, in an enigmatic situation in the Juventus.

The mattresses, almost in the same way as the Barça, ERTE was accepted with a reduction of 70% of the emoluments of the workforce. Movements beginning to emerge from athletic plans reflect reduced costs. It has in its sights players from the profile of Dmitrovic, from Eibar, or from Aissa Mandi and Sergio Canales, from Betis. The interest aroused by the Italian winger is linked to his current situation in the Juve, where it has ceased to have an important role and its contribution is residual.

Till the date, Bernardeschi He has played this season 18 Serie A games, half as a starter; five from Champions, two as a starter; and one of the Cup as a starter. It barely exceeds 1,000 minutes this campaign, far from what they could offer you in the Wanda Metropolitano.

A player with Simeone DNA

In fact, the player could fit into the mattress exit plans, which have Thomas Lemar As one of the candidates to leave the team and make cash, since he has a good poster in the Premier League, with the Manchester United as a big stakeholder.

From Italy they point out that the Barcelona he would also have shown interest in the player and that the footballer’s current appraisal is around 30 million euros at 26 years old. It is not exactly the profile of the culé player, more similar to what could be expressed by the Cholo Simeone in their rojiblancas ranks, especially for their versatility and experience due to their right-handed profile, where mattresses are lacking. In fact, the main reason for his departure from Turin would be the lack of minutes, just what they could not guarantee at Camp Nou.