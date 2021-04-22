Atlético, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan also resign from the Superliga

Only two founders remain

Atlético de Madrid, Juventus in Turin, Inter Milan and AC Milan confirmed this Wednesday that they are resigning from the Super League and thus join the six English clubs that also said goodbye to the European competition yesterday. In this way, of the 12 founding teams of the tournament only remain: the Spanish Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Atlético de Madrid announced its decision after the meeting of its board of directors, which “has decided to formally communicate to the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project.”

“Atlético de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today,” said the entity in a statement published at the edge of this noon on its official website, after of having closely followed the different events that happened on Tuesday, with the abandonment of the competition of the six English clubs.

Last night, Manchester City -which was the first to reject their accession to the European Super League-, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham announced that they were abandoning the project, and this Wednesday Inter also did. . All of them were among the twelve founding partners, like Atlético, which also did the same this Wednesday.

“For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanca family, especially our fans,” said the Madrid entity this Wednesday, whose decision to enter the European Super League had caused the rejection of an important part of its fans since Last monday.

Satisfaction of the Atlético squad and also of Simeone

In turn, Atlético said that “the first team’s squad and its coach (Diego Simeone) have shown their satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria,” according to the entity 48 hours after announcing its adhesion to the project.

Inter confirms that “it is no longer part of the Super League project”

Likewise, Inter Milan confirmed on Wednesday that his club “is no longer part of the Super League project”, of which he was one of the founding partners. “FC Internazionale Milan confirms that the Club is no longer part of the Superliga project,” read the statement from the Milanese club.

“We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since we were born. Our commitment to stakeholders to improve football will never change,” the note adds.

AC Milan and Juventus also join

AC Milan announced on Wednesday that it is resigning from the current European Super League project, of which it was one of the founding partners, after seeing “clear” opposition from the world of sport.

“We accept the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine desire to create the best possible European competition for fans around the world, to defend the interests of the Clubs and our fans. Change is not easy, but evolution is necessary to grow “, reads the official note.

“But the concerns of fans around the world regarding the Super League project were strong and clear. And our club must be attentive and sensitive to the opinion of those who love this wonderful sport,” he adds. Milan also promised to continue working in search of a “sustainable” system for the world of football.

Official Statement https://t.co/470EOAvGlE

Communicate Ufficiale https://t.co/HV2CwvxdWh pic.twitter.com/7bSlfVRArb – AC Milan (@acmilan) April 21, 2021

Juventus’ pronouncement, the last in the cascade of “desertions”, still leaves a scenario of certain uncertainty. Andrea Agnelli’s club, vice president of the Super League, has admitted that his step aside is due to the current context, “despite remaining convinced of the sporting, commercial and legal value of the project.”

The Turin club understands that the Super League right now has “reduced possibilities of being carried out in the format in which it had been thought” and points out that the necessary procedures provided for by the agreement between the clubs have not yet been completed “.

