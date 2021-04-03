Atlético is still on yellow alert: Suárez, Llorente, Giménez, Hermoso …

04/03/2021 at 6:42 PM CEST

EFE

Atlético de Madrid visits Sevilla this Sunday with five players still warned of sanction and who would miss the next match against Betis if they were reprimanded at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium: Luis Suárez, Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, José María Giménez and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Luis Suárez has already accumulated seven days with four yellow cards; Llorente, Hermoso and Giménez, only one, the last game against Alavés; and Kondogbia, six, although he was only a starter in one of them and has only played four of those six league appointments.

Of all of them, Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente and Mario Hermoso would be safe starters against Sevilla, as predictably Giménez. Between the Uruguayan center-back, just recovered from some muscular discomfort, and Felipe Monteiro will leave the position of the middle of the defense of five that Simeone will raise this Sunday.