The 1-0 victory of Atlético de Madrid against Real Valladolid leads the mattress makers to third place. A position that allows you to finish the day in Champions places, the goal of the men of the Cholo Simeone every season and that during the stoppage caused by the coronavirus it seemed an odyssey to fulfill it.

And it is that Atlético suffered the break in the Santander League being in sixth place in the standings. This position broke with the usual comfort that the rojiblanco painting found in the Simeone era. He had never risked getting into the Champions, but with the Covid-19 everything hung by a thread. In fact, if the competition had ended, the mattresses would have had to play the Europa League unless UEFA gave them an invitation.

The break came in full rush for the mattresses. They had eliminated Liverpool with an epic 2-3 at Anfield and it seemed that nobody could stop them, but the coronavirus appeared and not only did they stop Simeone’s team, but they stopped the whole country and the world. Months later soccer returned with the unknowns of how the players would arrive, but the results show that at Atlético they have all returned plugged in.

Atlético has already played three games, two of them away from home, in which they have achieved a total of seven points out of nine possible. Almost a plenary session that, added to punctures from Seville, Getafe or Real Sociedad, have allowed the men of Cholo place in third place in the Santander League tied on points with Hispanics. What seemed like an odyssey two weeks ago, the doubts that existed around the rojiblancos, have vanished with the stroke of a pen after the victories against Osasuna and Valladolid and the draw against Athletic.