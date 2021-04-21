Atlético is also erased from the Superliga

04/21/2021

On at 12:00 CEST

Atlético de Madrid has just announced, through an official statement published on its website, that it is also being removed from the European Super League. After all the commotion caused by the losses of the English teams, which announced on Tuesday that they were resigning, they have precipitated a fall as if it were dominoes, which is leading this new competition to run out of participants and ‘founders’.

The statement of the mattress set says the following:

“The Atlético de Madrid Board of Directors, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally inform the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs of its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project.

Atlético de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today.

For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanca family, especially our fans.

The first team’s squad and their coach have shown their satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria. “