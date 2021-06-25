Atlético imposed on Antic, posthumously, the club’s silver badge

06/24/2021 at 10:25 PM CEST

Atlético de Madrid began this Thursday at the Wanda Metropolitano the imposition of the gold and silver badges to the partners who this season completed 50 and 25 years of uninterrupted seniority respectively and, posthumously, to the Serbian coach Radomir Antic.

This is reported by the club, which adds that this season the imposition “will be carried out progressively, due to the health security protocols due to the pandemic.”

Between June 24, 25 and 27, a total of 1,036 members registered between July 1, 1995 and June 30, 1996 will receive the Silver badge, while on the 26th the badge of Gold to 261 others, discharged between July 1, 1970 and June 30, 1971.

Radomir Antic also received, posthumously, the club’s silver badge, which was presented to his family members.

With the Serbian coach on the bench, Atlético won the League and the King’s Cup in the 1995/96 campaign.