Atlético Ibañés beats Pedroñeras 0-1 and takes all three points

05/10/2021 at 11:19 AM CEST

The Athletic Ibañés won the Pedroñeras 0-1 during the match held this Sunday at the Municipal of Las Pedroñeras. The Pedroñeras wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the UD Almansa by a score of 4-0. For his part, Athletic Ibañés lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous duel against the Azuqueca. With this result, the pedroñero set is seventh, while the Athletic Ibañés he is fifth at the end of the game.

During the first period of the match none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Athletic Ibañés, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Marcos Moreno in minute 66, concluding the confrontation with a score of 0-1 in the light.

The coach of the Pedroñeras gave entrance to Jorge, Israel, blond Y Galindo for Jose Ramon, Santi Head, David Martinez Y Borja, Meanwhile he Athletic Ibañés gave the green light to Lupion, Ivan, Josete Guijarro Y Gracious, which came to replace Alex Valerio, Basin, Delicate Y Marcos Moreno.

In the duel a total of eleven yellow cards and two red cards were seen. The locals showed a yellow card to David Martinez, Borja, Jose Ramon, Israel Y Jorge, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Bolus, Alex Valerio, Basin, Paul, Royo and Ivan and with red to Royo (2 yellow) e Ivan (2 yellow).

With this result, the Pedroñeras remains with 24 points and the Athletic Ibañés achieves 28 points after winning the match.

On the next day of the competition the Pedroñeras will play against him Almagro at home, while the Athletic Ibañés will face in his feud against the Madridejos.

Data sheetPedroñeras:Javi Lopez, Fuentes Ortega, Borja Collado, Soro, David Martínez (Rubio, min.78), Kante, Kike Espinosa, Santi Cabeza (Israel, min.69), Jose Ramon (Jorge, min.69), Borja (Galindo, min.89) and KameniAtlético Ibañés:Conra, Delicado (Josete Guijarro, min.81), Candela, Bolo, Cifuentes, Álex Valerio (Lupion, min.64), Pablo, Marcos Moreno (Clemente, min.90), Cuenca (Ivan, min.64), Royo and CifuStadium:Municipal of Las PedroñerasGoals:Marcos Moreno (0-1, min. 66)