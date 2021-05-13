Atlético has to win … and wait to be LaLiga champion this Sunday

05/14/2021 at 12:12 AM CEST

In the absence of only two days for the conclusion of LaLiga, the only thing that seems guaranteed is that the champion will be from Madrid. Sevilla no longer have mathematical options and Barça is virtually out of the fight after a new and inexplicable setback. Atlético, despite the triumph in Granada of a Real Madrid that does not fall off the hook, continues to have it in their hand to lift the title, and in fact, they can even get it this Sunday.

The rojiblancas cabals

For it to be a reality, however, it is not enough to defeat an Osasuna who does not play anything at the Wanda Metropolitano starting at 6.30 pm. There is one less day left, the distance of two points over the maximum citizen rival remains, but those of ‘Cholo’ Simeone (80 points) they’ll need to combine a win with a white slip (78 points) in San Mamés against an Athletic already without European aspirations.

In case of winning, it would be enough for the colchoneros to scratch the ‘lions’ a draw against the current champion. The distance would become four points (five in the event of white defeat) with only three to play.

But this is the only possible combination if Atlético wants to secure a league that it has not conquered since 2014 this Sunday. Drawing against Osasuna is not guaranteed even if Madrid loses, because the distance of three points would be insufficient as Simeone’s team the goal-average against. Let’s remember that Zidane’s men won 2-0 in the Di Stéfano derby and drew (1-1) at Wanda. In addition, they could give a new life to Barça …

One last possibility

Unlike what happens in the penultimate day, the rivals of Atlético and Real Madrid could be playing a lot on the final date. The rojiblancos will visit (Sunday 25 at 6:00 p.m.) a Valladolid in the relegation zone and in a galloping crisis, unless Sergio’s men descend already this Sunday. And the whites will receive at the same time a Villarreal who would now play the Conference, but is looking for the Europa League. It will be difficult for the ‘submarine’ to go to Valdebebas without a target.