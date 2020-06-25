official TODOmercadoWEB.es © photo by Francesco De Cicco / TuttoLegaPro.com Today at 4:40 p.m. Latin America Drafting TMW Atlético Goianiense confirmed the hiring of Vágner Mancini as the new coach. In the recent past, he directed, among others, Botafogo, Vitória de Bahia, Chapecoense or Atlético Mineiro.

function getQueryParam (param)

{

var result = window.location.search.match (new RegExp ("(? | &)" + param + "([])? = ([^&]*) "));

return result? result[3] : false;

}

/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /

var menunav = 'Latin America';

var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");

var word = '';

if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');

zone var = "default";

var azione = "read";

var idsezione = "14";

var titolo_art = "OFFICIAL: Atlético Goianiense, Vágner Mancini new coach";

var sezione_art = "Latin America";

var now = '25 June pray 16:43 ';

var squadra = "";

/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /

var searchbar = false;

if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();

else if (azione == 'search') {

searchbar = "Search";

if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()

} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();

indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');

if (word == false) word = '';

/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /

if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e[t]; var r = document.getElementsByTagName ("script")[0]; r.parentNode.insertBefore (o, r)}} (scripts)}

function lazyImage (id)

{

var imgs = document.getElementById (id);

if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)

{

var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');

if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)

{

for (var i = 0; i

Catégorie : EXPLICA-Football

admin

Posts created 2774

Navigation de l’article

Article précédent COVID-19 : « L’utilisation de masques sera obligatoire » – . Dallas (39)

Laisser un commentaire

Rechercher :

Articles récents

OFFICIAL: Atlético Goianiense, Vágner Mancini new coach

COVID-19 : « L’utilisation de masques sera obligatoire » – . Dallas (39)

L’Inde affirme que la Chine a rassemblé des troupes le long de la frontière en violation des accords

Marchés: les effets indésirables en Argentine atteignent 5% malgré la peur mondiale des coronavirus et de la récession

Wedbush relève l’objectif de prix AAPL à 425 $, prédit qu’Apple atteindra une capitalisation boursière de 2 000 milliards de dollars

Commentaires récents

Archives

juin 2020

Catégories

Bnews : Apple

Bnews : Divertissement

Bnews : Gaming

Bnews : Tech

breaking news coronavirus

breaking news INTERNATIONAL

EXPLICA-Football

EZ : mobile

Méta

Connexion Flux des publications Flux des commentaires Site de WordPress-FR

Articles similaires

F

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 20, 2020

Fluminense, after the return of Fred the fans dream of Thiago Silva

T

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 20, 2020

The Champions League goes to Lisbon

P

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 22, 2020

Poll: How was James’ return? Did he convince Zidane?

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 23, 2020

« He was the DT who said he was not playing »

Copyright 2020 Agence SEO Tous droits réservés. Theme par ThemeGrill. Fièrement propulsé par WordPress

Rechercher :

Commencez à saisir votre recherche ci-dessus et pressez Entrée pour rechercher. ESC pour annuler.