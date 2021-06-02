Atlético goes behind Cucurella

06/01/2021 at 7:24 PM CEST

Atlético finished the Santander League as champion, with Luis Suárez who once again showed a great state of form. However, this trophy arrived in extremis, with a team that suffered until the end of the season, forced to battle against Real Madrid for the leadership. Now, the team led by Cholo Simeone seeks to reinforce their positions to repeat the milestone the next campaign. As reported by Marca, Atlético has set its sights on Cucurella.

The Left back is one of the positions with which they have had more complications this campaign. Currently they only have one footballer who occupies that place, Lodi. Therefore, the arrival of Cucurella would be transversal to supply the Brazilian. In addition, its incorporation would also serve to increase the level of both and generate competitiveness in a band that doesn’t currently exist.

Carrasco, Hermoso or Raúl are some of the players who have had to take on Atlético’s left back this season. And that is why signing a footballer to occupy this position is essential to ensure a better version of the equipment. Cucurella, has achieved the permanence of Getafe in the Santander League having a prominent role. Aspect that has convinced the club, which today is committed to integrating him into the rojiblancas ranks.

In addition, other of the qualities of the ex Barcelona is the versatility that it has throughout the left wingAnd, although his usual position is as a winger, he has played as a winger and even as a midfielder with Getafe. His arrival would give the team the security they need to face the next season.