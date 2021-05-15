Atlético fans meet again at Wanda

05/15/2021 at 11:19 AM CEST

The rojiblanca fans will repeat the experience of last Wednesday against Real Sociedad tomorrow. The SPORT newspaper has once again had access to the call made by Atlético de Madrid fans for the duel against Osasuna and where it could be proclaimed League champion, always depending on what happens in San Mamés between Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Madrid.

The call is held under the slogan “Let’s go Atleti & rdquor ;, where he announces that“ on Sunday we will continue competing & rdquor; and where he meets the fans from 5:00 p.m. to make a “great red and white preview & rdquor ;. The meeting point it’s the south bottom where they will wait for the team to arrive at the stadium and then cheer on the team “from the outside throughout the game & rdquor;

All those who attend are asked to do so with the red and white shirt because, as the summons to which this newspaper has had access says, “There are two finals left. We are going to give the by the Atleti champion & rdquor;. The summons is made under the hashtag #EldomimgoAlmetropolitano. Remind everyone who attends to wear a mask and to respect, as far as possible, the safety distance.

They will travel to Valladolid

In the event that Atlético de Madrid does not win the title this weekend, the rojiblancos fans are planning to go to the Zorrilla Stadium for the last match on Sunday 23 against Valladolid. A trip that will be carried out in individual cars to avoid direct contact during the trip to the city of Valladolid