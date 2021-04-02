Atletico fans celebrated a ball to Puerto Rican Carlos Correa

Multiple fans of the Oakland Athletics celebrated a ball they hit the Puerto Rican Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros in the MLB.

Carlos Correa received the first pitch of the 2021 season, which was to the great delight of the fans of the Oakland Athletics, so much so that they clapped and celebrated at full steam in the MLB.

Here the video:

A’s fans rejoiced when Carlos Correa got hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/NSilpsiCii – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2021

Lots of boos and a pitch for Carlos Correa in the first two at-bats of the season at Oakland.

#Astros win 1-0 in the 4th. inning. – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) April 2, 2021

This is just the beginning of what awaits you Carlos Correa, who along with others committed the theft of signals and many teams were harmed, it is the first time they have played with fans since the news came to light in the MLB.