One of the names that is underlined on the agenda of Atlético de Madrid’s sports management is Thiago Almada. The mattress makers follow the Argentine playmaker, but they are aware of the great competition they will have to get their services and they do not want the La Lautaro case ’to be repeated.

You have to go back to December 2017 to remember that Atlético de Madrid had practically tied to Lautaro Martínez. The current Inter forward today it is valued at 111 million euros and in its day it could have been a mattress for less than 15 kilos. It was practically done, but one of its representatives, Carlos Alberto Yaque, rolled the operation. The agent continued to offer the battering ram and he chose to stay at Racing to go months later to the Italian team for about 25 million.

With the lesson learned now they watch the way in which to undertake the signing of Thiago Almada. The economic situation is not the best and there is still uncertainty if the team will end up getting into the Champions, so there is still caution in the Metropolitan offices. Reports are good: dribble playmaker, with a predilection to turn on himself to avoid opponents, tactically quite good, feeling comfortable falling to both bands and good game vision are some of the traits that differentiate this 19-year-old Velez player.

His performances in Argentina have not gone unnoticed by the great European clubs. Among them is Manchester City, which is the one who can make Atlético more competitive. Thiago Almada is seduced by being coached by his compatriot Simeone, but the footballer has recognized that he loves Guardiola’s style and that he became the citizens after seeing one of his idols in this team: Carlos Tevez.

Another of the great problems that Atlético will encounter is Vélez. The Argentine team does not want to negotiate for Thiago Almada, so they refer to the termination clause, which is 22 million. A figure, which at the moment, makes Atlético doubt, due to the economic situation left by the coronavirus. Still, from September that amount will rise to 25 million, but everything indicates that the playmaker will leave the Argentine entity this summer before that amount rises to three million.