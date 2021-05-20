Atlético denies that it is going to charter a train for fans to Valladolid

05/20/2021 at 7:42 PM CEST

Atlético de Madrid denied this Thursday that it is going to charter a fan train to travel to Valladolid for the decisive match for LaLiga Santander next Saturday against the Pucelano team at the José Zorrilla stadium, which will be played without an audience, according to club sources.

This morning, Emilio Alvarez, Subdelegate of the Government in Valladolid, specified that Atlético would charter a train in which between 300 and 350 followers would travel, but the rojiblanca entity has denied it.

Atlético de Madrid will play the league title in the match of the last day against Valladolid. You need to win to be champion, without depending on the result of Real Madrid, second, against Villarreal.