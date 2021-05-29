Atlético de San Luis could change its name to Cuervos as in the series

This sounds like a plan by Chava Iglesias. The sale of a part of the shares of the Atlético San Luis team could lead to the group ending up being called Ravens Club, just as it happens with the players of the original Netflix show. It will be necessary to see if it runs with the same luck or if they are pursued by ups and downs, drama and scandal as happens with the characters of what was the first series of the platform made in our country.

According to El Universal, the Assembly of Owners approved that the San Luis club be negotiated after it became public knowledge that the majority shareholder, Atlético de Madrid, wanted to sell its part, it is reported that there is a group interested in acquiring it and that it is led by the publicist Carlos Alazraki, who has the rights to the name Club de Cuervos.

The purchase would be equivalent to 40 million dollars, with the help of the Mexican-American Jeff Luhnow, and the plan would be to acquire the team and change its name, the colors of its uniforms and in general produce a new image for the club that would adopt that bird as its mascot. The publicist is the father of film director and producer Gary Alazraki, who was the creator of the series of the same name for Netflix.

In case you have never seen the series, Club de Cuervos – 86% is the story of Chava and Isabel Iglesias, two half-brothers who are children of the owner of the football club in the fictional town of Nuevo Toledo. When his father dies, a fight begins between the two of them to see who ends up being president of the team and who will manage the rest of the Iglesias Industries. The series starred Luis Gerardo Méndez and Mariana Treviño.

The story dealt with not only the family lawsuits between the two brothers, but their efforts to turn the team their father had founded into the best in the country. Likewise, he recounted the problems that the different players got into, their sexual and marriage scandals, as well as the black twists of the football sports industry. The last season, in particular, explored these themes.

The show was the first Netflix original production in Mexico and was a total success. The series ended up having four seasons and two spin-offs. Critics were always mostly favorable to this title, which was Gary’s next project after his also very blockbuster movie Nosotros los Nobles – 100%, a comedy in which he had already collaborated with Méndez, who in that film played a whimsical young businessman .

Although it is not yet certain whether San Luis will become Los Cuervos or Los Cuervos de San Luis, it will be interesting to see if the name of the series helps draw attention to this club. While we discover them, remember that all seasons of the series are available on Netflix and that Alazraki, the filmmaker, is developing, among other projects, an American remake of We the noble.

