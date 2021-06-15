Atlético de San Luis close to reinforcing with Chivas player

Atlético de San Luis hopes to strengthen itself with a large number of players for the 2021 Apertura and they have in their sights a youth player from the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder Zahid Muñoz.

According to ESPN, Atlético de San Luis is targeting the young Chivas youth squad and would already be tied up, so they expect him to report in the coming days.

Muñoz debuted in the 2020 Guardians and has participated in two games with the Rebaño, adding 17 minutes with the Rojiblanco team.

The Chivas midfielder played most of the tournament with Tapatío, where he played 11 games, 7 of them as a starter.

