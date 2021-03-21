Atlético de San Luis 0-1 Pumas UNAM: see the three goals canceled by VAR and Dinneno’s goal | MX League

Cougars achieved a key victory after beating Athletic of San Luis for 1-0 at Alfonso Lastra Stadium by matchday 12 of Guard1anes 2021 of the Liga MX. Juan Ignacio Dinenno scored a penalty to give three key points to those of Andres Lillini.

To meet, the whole academic came from drawing with Juárez, which meant the departure of Luis Fernando Tena, while Athletic of San Luis I had lost against Queretaro by 2-1. In turn, the local returned to show good ideas when attacking, with Nicolas Ibáñez Y Batallini as references, before a Blue and gold that it is not well stopped to defend and that it does not generate any dangerous play if it is not by stopped ball.

To the latter is added the bad first time he had Alfredo Talavera that gave an unusual rebound for the captain of San Luis to score a goal that was controversially annulled by Marco Ortiz since he considered that there was a lack of the Argentine. After that play, the dominance of the locals was such that they scored again, with Juan Izquierdo, but again they did not validate it due to the alleged hand of Ibáñez at the end of the first half.

In the second half, the game continued in the same vein with the captain Potosino being the most dangerous player on the court. In turn, the University students showed a lack of character to defend the ball and with little motivation to go looking for the ball. Despite this, Juan Ignacio Dinenno appeared in the 81st minute to score the final 1-0 penalty kick and achieve an unthinkable victory.

In this way, Cougars is 14th with 12 points, while Athletic of San Luis is 12th with the same units. On the other hand, on the next day those of Lillini they receive Pachuca and the Potosinos they visit Rayados from Monterrey.