Atlético de Pinto’s victory by the minimum at the San Fernando de Henares stadium (0-1)

04/18/2021 at 3:42 PM CEST

The Athletic de Pinto won the San Fernando de Henares 0-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal Santiago del Pino. With this score, the Sanfernandino team is tenth, while the Athletic de Pinto he is third after the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Athletic de Pinto, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Kevin at 25 minutes. With this result the first half of the match concluded.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended 0-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Athletic de Pinto gave entrance to Imanol, Altamirano Y Seo for Raul, Goal Y Del Val and by the San Fernando de Henares it was replaced Koke, Essabbar Y Diego for Rodriguez, Alexis Y Manu Sanchez.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of seven cards were seen. By the San Fernando de Henares the referee sanctioned with yellow to Rodriguez, Alexis, Chema Y Cristian Fernando, while in the Pinteño team he admonished Sbarra Y Seo and with red to Sbarra (2 yellow).

With this result, the San Fernando de Henares remains with 17 points and the Athletic de Pinto it goes up to 30 points.

Data sheetSan Fernando de Henares:Nacho, Rodriguez (Koke, min.46), Cristian Fernando, Koke, David, Chema, Malagon, Alexis (Essabbar, min.58), Alex Diaz, Manu Sánchez (Diego, min.65) and HugoAtlético de Pinto:Morales, Ivan Gonzalez, Gascó, Kevin, Juan Andres, Sbarra, Rentero, Jorge Rico, Del Val (Seo, min.80), Goal (Altamirano, min.71) and Raúl (Imanol, min.59)Stadium:Municipal Santiago del PinoGoals:Kevin (0-1, min. 25)