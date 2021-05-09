Atlético de Pinto and Complutense Alcalá draw goalless at Amelia del Castillo (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

The Athletic de Pinto and the Complutense tied at zero in the meeting held this Sunday in the Amelia del Castillo. The Athletic de Pinto He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against RSD Alcala at home (0-1) and the other in front of San Fernando de Henares away from home (0-1) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. On the visitors’ side, the Complutense Alcala had to settle for a draw to one against the Villaverde. After the game, the Pinteño team is second after the end of the game, while the Complutense Alcala it is fourth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second part neither the Athletic de Pinto neither him Complutense they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

With this result, the Athletic de Pinto he is left with 34 points and the Complutense with 35 points.

Data sheetAtlético de Pinto:Morales, Gascó, Raúl, Jiménez (Sbarra, min.57), Sergi (Imanol, min.57), Rentero (Kevin, min.57), Nico Pereda (Ángel Aguilar, min.85), Jorge Rico, Del Val, Juan Andres and Goal (Altamirano, min. 80)Complutense Alcalá:Pantoja, Martinez, Miguelon, Roberto Izquierdo, Jackson, Jorge, Sanchez, De La Cuerda, Álex, Del Valle and LuisStadium:Amelia del CastilloGoals:0-0