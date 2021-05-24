Atlético de Madrid’s challenges for next season

05/24/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

The entire Atlético de Madrid has earned a well-deserved vacation, with the achievement of the league title as the culmination of his remarkable season. With ups and downs, like almost all teams in one of the most difficult campaigns that is remembered in years for all the complications derived from the pandemic, in the offices of the Wanda Metropolitano they look askance at the next season. There is still the whole summer ahead and its president, Enrique Cerezo, has already announced that it would be “An Atleti of continuity & rdquor;, but there are some objectives that are already black on white.

For this it is impeccable not repeat past mistakes such as the rout after winning the 13/14 league in which key pieces were left; Diego Costa, Filipe Luis, Villa, Alderweireld, Diego or Adrián. For now it has already been ensured that Luis Suárez will continue, vital with his 21 league goals. “Yes, yes, of course & rdquor ;, he replied about whether he would fulfill the second year of the contract he signed.

The Uruguayan had a release clause in 2021 but will not exercise it. Other footballers like Giménez and Joao FélixIn the background this course, they also expressed their willingness to continue. Less got wet about his future Simeone, whose link expires in 2022 although his eleventh year in a row on the rojiblanco bench is not in danger

Marcos Llorente placeholder image He has a contract for three more years but has earned an improvement and Atleti intends to shield one of its greatest assets today. With the money left in the box, they will look for a left winger with a profile other than Lodi, a midfielder and especially a ‘9’ that gives rest to Luis Suárez, because the loaned Torreira and Dembélé will not continue. Perhaps some mattress owners who have been on loan like Manu Sánchez or Santiago Arias can earn a place.

The final intention will be none other than that of build an even more competitive workforce aspire to defend the crown in the domestic championship as well as improve the image left in the Cup and in the Champions League. Cornellà brought down Cholo’s men in the KO tournament a year after the disaster experienced against Cultural Leonesa, while in the highest continental competition the latest disappointments -not failures- must serve as an incentive to increase the mattress ceiling, reached with the two endings of infamous memory in Lisbon and Milan.