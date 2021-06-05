Atlético de Madrid would offer a millionaire for Bernardo Silva of Manchester City

Despite the financial crisis suffered by several teams, it is expected to be a fairly busy transfer market. One of the teams that has featured in recent summers is Atlético de Madrid and, on this occasion, it would not be the exception.

Diego Simeone wants to defend his league title and be a contender to win the Champions League next tournament, for that reason, he seeks to reinforce his attack with one of the best footballers in the Premier League.

According to France Football, the mattress team would be interested in signing the Portuguese star, Bernanrdo Silva. The prestigious magazine points out that they could offer about 70 million euros to Manchester City.

However, this would depend on the departure of Saúl, who is claimed by Bayern Munich, who would offer a large sum of money. Manchester City would not see badly the sale of the Lusitanian, considering that they want to shore up certain areas of the field.