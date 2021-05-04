Atlético de Madrid would lose two figures for the match against FC Barcelona

The Atlético de Madrid began on Tuesday his preparation for Saturday’s momentous La Liga match against the Barcelona at the Camp Nou, without Jose Maria Gimenez, doubt due to some annoyances with which the duel against Elche ended, and Renan lodi, probable loss due to a muscle injury.

Both were the only absences from the first session of the week for the championship leader, who had a rest day both on Sunday and Monday after his 0-1 victory in Elche and who trained this Tuesday morning in the City Deportiva de Majadahonda in two groups, which exercised at different rates.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul, América and Chivas arrive stoned at Repechage and Liguilla

While the starters of the last match in Elche, with the exception of Thomas Lemar, who joined the other group, and Giménez, who did not jump onto the pitch, had recovery work, the rest trained with more intensity on the pitch, Among them Koke Resurrección, who was a substitute at the Martínez Valero stadium after only exercising on Friday with the group throughout the past week, and Joao Félix, who started last week at a slower pace.

Read also: Liga MX Repechage: Alexis Canelo reveals the key to defeating Club León

Both are available for the decisive duel, especially for those who lose, on Saturday at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, ​​in which Diego Simeone is waiting for the evolution of both Giménez and Lodi, with more chances of reaching the match for the first than for the second, which was already low last Saturday.