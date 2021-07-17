Atlético de Madrid would ‘fight’ with AC Milan for Jesse Lingard

Atlético de Madrid continues to seek to reinforce their forward for the next season 2021-2022 and one of the options if they fail to sign Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, ​​they would look for the Manchester United striker Jesse lingard which would also be in the sights of AC Milan in Serie A.

According to information from the Daily Mail, Lingard, who belongs to Manchester United and who was on loan at West Ham for six months, would be in the sights of Atlético de Madrid as an option to reinforce his forward, in case he fails to close the return of Griezmann, although Milan also wants to have him in their ranks.

As detailed in the information, in the set ‘Colchonero’ they would see him more as a substitute for Saúl Ñiguez if he went to Barcelona instead for Antoine Griezmann, but they would also have it in case Lucas Torreira left the team led by Diego ‘ Cholo ‘Simeone.

With West Ham, Jessi Lingard scored nine goals in the six months he was with the ‘Hammers’ team, an important figure for a footballer who reached mid-season without much time to adapt.

However, at Atlético de Madrid they are open to other options after Milan also came to the fore to compete for Lingard for the 21-22 campaign, also taking into account that Kieran Trippier could return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

