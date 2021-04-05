Atlético de Madrid will suffer three important casualties against Real Betis

Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente placeholder image, the best scorers of the Atletico Madrid This season, and Geoffrey Kondogbia will be dropped by a cycle of five yellow cards in next Sunday’s game against Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium, after being booked in the match against Sevilla.

Referee Jesús Gil Manzano sanctioned the Uruguayan attacker with a yellow in the 56th minute, author of 19 goals in this League and who had endured with four cards during the last seven rounds of the tournament, in a discussion with Sevilla defender Marcos Acuña.

In the 78th minute, Marcos Llorente was also booked for protesting the referee, while Kondogbia was booked in the 85th minute.

The other two Atlético footballers (defenders José María Giménez and Mario Hermoso) did not see yellow, so the three are at the disposal of Diego Simeone for the duel against Betis.