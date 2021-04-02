Atlético de Madrid will have to pay Futebol Benfica for Gelson Martins

04/02/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

EFE

Atlético de Madrid will have to pay about 200,000 euros to Futebol Benfica, a modest club from Lisbon’s first district division, for the training rights of Portuguese winger Gelson Martins.

According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) agreed with Futebol Benfica, which demanded compensation for Gelson’s footballing beginnings as a result of the agreement reached between Atlético and Sporting de Portugal by the player.

The winger was a member of Sporting in 2018, when a group of violent ultras stormed the club’s sports city and attacked several players and part of the technical team. Several footballers, including Gelson, unilaterally terminated their contract on understanding that there was “just cause”.

Gelson went free to Atlético de Madrid, but Sporting claimed the case from FIFA and the two clubs ended up reaching an agreement to resolve the issue with the payment of 22.5 million euros by the Madrid people.

The CAS now understands that this agreement implies a transfer and, therefore, Futebol Benfica must collect the player’s training fees, who played for the modest Lisbon club between 2008 and 2011. Gelson currently plays for Monaco, where he was transferred by Atlético de Madrid.