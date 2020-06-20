We will have a good game this Saturday, June 20, continuing with day 30 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Atlético de Madrid seek to take advantage of their local status to add a new victory that brings them closer to Champions League positions, but they will receive Valladolid that goes by surprise to Metropolitan Wanda.

Time and Channel Atlético de Madrid vs Valladolid

Campus: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm in Spain. 3:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Atlético de Madrid vs Valladolid LIVE

The box of Atlético de Madrid He is struggling with everything to be among the top four to get a ticket to the next Champions League. After 29 days they add 12 wins, 13 draws and they have been defeated on 4 occasions, so at home they cannot fail.

The Mattresses They come from a resounding victory last Wednesday when they visited Osasuna achieving a clear 0-5 with a double of Joao Félix and annotations from Marcos Llorente, Álvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco.

For his part, the Valladolid He is having a good tournament taking into account that his goal is salvation and so far they are achieving it. They have 7 wins, 12 draws and 10 setbacks.

The Pucela They come from a bitter draw last day when they received Celta de Vigo in a clash where neither hurt for a final 0-0.

As he Atlético de Madrid As the Valladolid they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a big step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Mattresses in fourth position with 49 points, while the Pucela is fourteenth with 33 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Atlético de Madrid vs Valladolid.

