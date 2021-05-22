Atlético de Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Schedule and where to watch the La Liga game

The 2020/2021 Season of the Spanish League will be decided this weekend, Atlético de Madrid will visit the Real Valladolid At 11:00 am (central time) I find that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Atlético will not have it so easy. His rival on Saturday, Valladolid, is risking his life. He needs to win and wait for the punctures of Elche and Huesca to stay in the First Division. In addition, its president, the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario, a renowned Madridista, has that second argument as a weapon to stimulate his players.

In any case, if Atlético reach the goal, they will get their eleventh title and it would be their tenth on the last day. If he does not succeed, he will fall on the Madrid side, which will add the thirty-fifth.

But the white team will first have to beat Villarreal, who with the Europa League final on the horizon, will probably play with their less usual men, although Betis and Real Sociedad are also disputed to participate in the Europa League or in the Conference League.

