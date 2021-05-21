Atlético de Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Probable line-ups of the La Liga match

Atlético de Madrid can get their eleventh La Liga title, second in Diego Pablo Simeone’s era as coach, the Argentine could become the third coach to win two titles with the colchoneros on a par with Ricardo Zamora placeholder image Y Helenio Herrera, this in case of beating Real Valladolid.

Real Valladolid have lost 10 of their last 11 matches against Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga (1E), also remaining unmarked in seven of their last eight league games against the rojiblancos.

Also read: Video: Ricardo Tuca Ferretti arrived at the University to the presentation of Miguel Herrera

Atlético de Madrid have won four of their last five away games against Real Valladolid in LaLiga, tying only on their last visit to José Zorrilla (0-0 in October 2019), after not winning any of their previous seven away games. against the Valladolid team (1E 6D).

Probable lineups:

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Llorente, Koke, Saúl, Correa, Luis Suárez, Ferreira Carrasco.

Real Valladolid: Masip, Olaza, Sánchez, Fernández, Pérez, Plano, Pérez, Alcaraz, Hervías, Jota, Kodro.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content