Atlético de Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Oscar Plano’s goal in the Spanish La Liga match (video)

The Spanish League is on fire, Atlético depends on itself to be able to conquer LaLiga, the Colchoneros led by Diego Pablo Simeone are close to completing a glorious season, despite the many ups and downs and the constant persecution of Real Madrid.

However, Real Valladolid took the first step towards their salvation when, in the 18th minute of the first half, Óscar Plano put those led by Sergio González Soriano ahead.

The play was born from a counterattack in which Atlético de Madrid had the advantage in a corner kick, however, the brutal recovery of Óscar Plano’s knockdown goal that with a subtle touch beat Oblak.

Simultaneously, Real Madrid lost to Villarreal 1-0, which still keeps Atlético at the top of LaLiga.

