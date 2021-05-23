Atlético de Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Official lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

After 37 days, after an impressive first round, after having resisted then on the top, Atlético de Madrid is facing the League, before his last final at José Zorrilla, before a victory as indispensable as it is for Valladolid, which needs to win to think about achieving salvation.

A duel of tremendous pressure, with no middle ground for either of them. Not for Atlético, a champion if Real Madrid wins or if it doesn’t. Or, if neither factor occurs, second without consolation for such a fiasco. Not for Valladolid, which does not depend on itself. In addition to his triumph, his permanence requires that Elche not beat Athletic and that Huesca not even draw with Valencia.

There are 52 points of distance between the Athletic and Valladolid. Also the last precedent between both teams in Zorrilla was a 0-0, with a missed penalty included by the locals, who are in an extreme situation.

Under a pressure that the Blanquivioleta team has been choking on throughout the season, which has blocked them and has led to lack of concentration typical of a schoolyard. The result of these has been several negative results, with goals in the closing stages of the games.

Lineups:

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco, Saúl, Koke, Llorente, Suárez, Correa.

Real Valladolid: Masip, Janko, Kiko Olivas, El Yamik, Olaza, Óscar Plano, Fede, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa, Marcos André, Weissman

