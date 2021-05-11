Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Schedule and where to watch the Spanish La Liga match

This Wednesday, Atlético de Madrid receives in the Metropolitan Wanda the cadre of the Real society, the match corresponding to matchday 36 of the Spanish league. The match will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal at 3:00 p.m.

Despite the draw against Barcelona, ​​at the weekend, those led by Diego Simeone remain in the first place of the table with 11 units, two more than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Argentine strategist will not be able to count for this meeting with Thomas Lemar, who suffered a left thigh injury against the Blaugrana team. Another player who will not be able to have activity is Renan Lodi, who continues to recover from an injury that has taken him away from the courts for several weeks.

The ‘Colchoneros’ do not depend on anyone to be champion, so they know that they are forced to win their last matches that, on paper, do not look so complicated.