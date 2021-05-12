Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Official Lineups of the La Liga match

The Atlético de Madrid receives the dangerous visit of the Royal Society of San Sebastián this wednesday in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at 3:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, with the pressure to achieve a victory and not be at the expense of what Real Madrid does in its game against him grenade this Thursday.

The colchoneros add 77 points and Real Madrid have 75, but the tiebreaker criterion favors the meringues, who won 2-0 in the first round and tied in the second game of the season.

For its part, Real Sociedad also has a lot to play for, as it is committed to its qualifying position for the Europa League with its 56 points, closely followed by Real Betis with 54 and Villarreal with 52, the latter in the reclassification zone. .

The official line-ups of Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad are as follows: Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Trippier, Hermoso, Felipe, Savic, Saúl, Carrasco, Koke, Llorente, Suárez and Correa. Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aritz, Monreal, Sagnan, Zaldua, Guridi, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea, Porty and Isak.

“The game by game is our essence. It is our strength,” said Simeone regarding the title race in La Liga in Spain.

Atlético has one point advantage over Barcelona (with one more game), two over Real Madrid and six over Sevilla, in fourth place in the Standings.

