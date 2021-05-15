Atlético de Madrid vs Osasuna: Schedule and where to watch the match on matchday 37 of the Spanish League

The Atlético de Madrid receive the Osasuna in the stadium Metropolitan Wanda, in a match on date 37 of the Spanish League, to be played at 11:30 am in Mexico City by transmission through Sky Sports.

The team commanded by Diego Simeones seeks to take another step that puts them close to the championship, two days before the end of the league and arriving at this match after beating Real Sociedad 2 by 1.

The team led by Jagoba Arrasate, comes to this day after beating Cádiz at home the previous day, putting aside the problem due to the descent and getting into the middle of the table.

Atlético de Madrid continues as the leader of the competition with 80 units, but closely followed by Real Madrid with 78 points, so the Colchoneros cannot miss points.

The Colchoneros come out as a wide favorite to take the victory, by leading the league since the start of the season and by playing at home, but the Reds will seek to surprise this day and take the 3 points.

