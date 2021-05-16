Atlético de Madrid vs Osasuna: Lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

Atlético de Madrid welcomes Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in a match on date 37 of the Spanish League, where the Colchoneros team seeks to take another step towards the title.

The team commanded by Diego Simeones seeks to take another step that puts them close to the championship, two days before the end of the league and arriving at this meeting after beating Real Sociedad 2 by 1.

The team led by Jagoba Arrasate, comes to this day after beating Cádiz at home the previous day, putting aside the problem due to the descent and getting into the middle of the table.

The Colchoneros come out as a wide favorite to take the victory, by leading the league since the start of the season and by playing at home, but the Reds will seek to surprise this day and take the 3 points.

Lineups:

Atlético de Madrid: Oblack (P), Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Llorente, Koke, Saúl, Carrazco, Suárez and Correa.

Osasuna: Herrera (P), Cruz, U. García, D. García, Jony, Darko, Barja, R. García, Romalho, Budimir, Moncayola.

