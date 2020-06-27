The emotions of this Saturday, June 27 are closed with a great game on day 32 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Atlético de Madrid look to take advantage of your local status to add a new win, but you will receive Alaves who will try to surprise Metropolitan Wanda.

Time and Channel Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés

Campus: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm in Spain. 3:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés LIVE

The box of Atlético de Madrid He has had an irregular campaign being out of the title fight looking to stay in the Champions zone. After 31 days they add 14 wins, 13 draws and have been beaten 4 times.

The Mattresses They come from a suffered victory in the last day when it was their turn to visit Levante achieving a 0-1 close with a penalty goal.

For his part, the Alaves He is having an irregular tournament wandering in the middle of the table, far from the relegation zone, but with nothing else to fight. They have 9 wins, 8 draws and have lost in 14 clashes.

The Babazorros They come from a hard defeat in the last day when they received Osasuna being overcome 0-1.

As he Atlético de Madrid As the Alaves they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Mattresses in third position with 55 points, while the Babazorros they are thirteenth with 35 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés.

Atlético de Madrid vs Alavés LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 32 Spanish League 2019-2020