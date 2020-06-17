Atlético de Madrid: videos of goals and best moments from the match against Osasuna | LaLiga Spain Results | Colombians Abroad | Soccer

The Colombian did not have the best start to the match, but ended up having a good presentation.

Atlético de Madrid won by a landslide.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @Atleti

By:

Julián Bermúdez

June 17, 2020, 05:04 p.m.

This Wednesday, Atlético defeated and thrashed Osasuna 5-0 on matchday 29 of the Spanish League. Santiago Arias started and played for 90 minutes in a game that did not start very well.

And it did not start well because the Colombian was affected by the lack of continuity and after six minutes he received the yellow card for an entry against the rival.

Atlético had more offensive intention than its rival and in the 27th minute, Joao Felix scored the 1-0 that gave more comfort to the mattress players.

Starting the second half came the second goal of the Portuguese, who came this season as the great star, but was injured and has not been as bright.

The changes came and suited Atlético better than from the 79th minute until the end of the game they ended up scoring three more goals to win 5-0.

And Santiago Arias went from less to more because he started with yellow and little offensive projection, since the team was more focused on the left sector. However, with the passing of the minutes he had good forays into the opposite field and in defense he was very careful not to allow the rival to pass.

