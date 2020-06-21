The Atlético de Madrid returns to Wanda Metropolitano this Saturday to face Valladolid, looking to defend fourth place. After the draw at San Mamés and the good victory at El Sadar, Diego Simeone’s men return home with the goal in their hands. Their victory against Osasuna and the defeat of Real Sociedad allowed them to finish last day in Champions League positions, so they depend on themselves to be in the next edition of the Champions League.

The rojiblancos are going through a great moment of form and game, it does not seem that the break due to the health crisis of COVID-19 has taken its toll. In San Mamés it was not necessary to finish the job, but that changed in Pamplona with the return of Joao Félix. The Portuguese returned after serving a penalty against Athletic, and fully recovered from his injury, in the best possible way scoring two of his team’s five goals.

Everything points to the 7 will continue in the eleven despite the rotations. His contribution in attack is essential, and before the break he had already found his best level but the injury and the three months without competing made his return an unknown factor. Luckily he has returned just as he left, with good feelings and increasingly adapted to the style of Simeone. This Saturday he will have the opportunity to consecrate himself against a Valladolid who needs to add three by three to avoid complicating the permanence.

The pucelanos are undefeated in this resumption after beating Leganes 1-2 in Butarque and drawing to zero against Celta at home. A victory would allow them to take a giant step towards salvation, as they come three games in a row against three teams from the top of the table such as Atlético, Getafe and Sevilla. Not adding in any of those three games could get them into trouble for the last few days.

Rotations

Simeone will have all its footballers except for the injured Felipe and Vrsaljko. The coach plans to do some rotations regarding the match against Osasuna. In that sense Trippier could enter on the right side and Mario Hermoso replacing Giménez, Savic or even Renan Lodi. Thomas is expected to return in the midfield and Llorente or Lemar could also enter, while at the attack point Diego Costa will rest to introduce Morata.

The 9 of Atleti will return to the ownership to accompany Joao Félix on the attack point, after being a substitute in the two games played in the restart. It will be a special game for the rojiblancos. They come home 105 days later of their last game (against Sevilla), but this time it will be behind closed doors and without his hobby how important is it for mattresses. They will have to overcome this situation to add three points that will strengthen them in the Champions League positions, which they now have in their hands.